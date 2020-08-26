Swift Current Councillor George Bowditch issued the following statement regarding his decision to not seek re-election:
Good Afternoon, the purpose of this press release is to inform you that I, George Bowditch, will not be seeking re-election to Swift Current City Council this fall.
I started on this journey eleven years ago while I was a reporter and I covered City Council numerous occasions and I found it very interesting but I wanted to know more about the inner workings of Council so I decided to throw my hat into the ring for a position on City Council in 2009.
I was a raw inexperienced politician back then and had to jump right into some very important issues. I made mistakes along the way, but I tried very hard not to make the same mistake twice.
I have been blessed to work alongside so many great people over the years that I wish to thank them all rather than take the chance of missing acknowledging someone. All of you made this very interesting. I have so many new friends as a result of this opportunity.
To the Residents of Swift Current--Thank you so much for the opportunity to represent you. I have always believed I did my very best to help you in any way to make your life as great as possible in Swift Current. I had only one person that I was responsible to and that was each and everyone of you. Thank you for not only supporting me but being respectful of me even when our views did not quite match yours.
I will be leaving Council with no regrets because I worked as hard as I could each day to do the best job for you. I was unfortunate to have had some health issues for 3 years during this last term, but your compassion and respect helped me regain my health which I am enjoying today. Thank you to my fellow Councillors for filling in for me when I was unable to do so.
Thank you to my family and friends for supporting me along this journey. It was very tough at times but with family and friends at my side, I was able to get through the issues both health and political.
Thank you to the staff of the City of Swift Current! You are great! You sacrificed at times when you had to. You have always treated me with respect, and I hope I did that back to you. I am fortunate to have so many great people to work alongside with.
And thank you to the Media of Swift Current for the great and caring way you have delivered the news of our City. My respect for you is very high.
In closing, I want to say I love Swift Current and the people of the Southwest. You are truly the best! See you around as I am not going anywhere!
Sincerely,
George Bowditch
