The Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce has received 5 nominations for the 2020-22 Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
Currently there are four seats available. We are asking the membership to tell us who they would like representing their business interests on the Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Please fill out the following information to ensure that your organization is represented in this Membership vote. Only one representative from each member organization can vote. Voting will close on Tuesday, March 17 at 5 pm. We will be revealing your newest chamber representatives at our AGM on March 25, 5 p.m. at the Great Plains College. Thank you in advance for your feedback and engagement in this process.
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RC6Z2XF
