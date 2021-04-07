Around 6 p.m. on April 6, Kindersley RCMP responded to a complaint of a single vehicle collision on Highway #21 approximately 2 kilometers south of Kindersley.
There was one occupant in the vehicle and she was deceased at the scene. She was a 36-year-old woman from Eatonia.
An RCMP Collision Reconstruction Analyst from Rosetown attended and is investigating the fatal vehicle collision. The family of the deceased has been notified and the roadway is now open.
