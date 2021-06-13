In lieu of this year’s SaskPower Windscape Kite Festival, Windscape is running kite building workshops in the big top tent on June 26 and 27.
Bring your family to decorate and build a kite in the park in a safe and distanced way! They will have the Canadian Heritage Sculpture garden onsite which will feature artworks by local artists, plus a few other safe activities for children of all ages. Windscape is excited to once again welcome everyone to Festival Field at 11th ave SW and Marston Street, so pack a picnic and enjoy the wide open prairie skies with us.
Organizers will also have a kite store open if you don’t have your own kite to fly. All ages and abilities are welcome, though registration for the workshops is required at https://bit.ly/3gvdsJI.
