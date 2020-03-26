Employment Standards will be hosting webinars to provide Saskatchewan businesses with information about recently announced provisions.
The webinars are offered through GoToWebinar, an online software service that uses your computer's internet browser. GoToWebinar will automatically download the required software onto your device when you register.
You have two options to listen to the webinar audio:
1. Use your computer's audio – When the webinar begins, you will be connected to audio using your computer's speakers or headset (VOIP).
2. Use your telephone – Your confirmation email will contain more information about using your telephone, including the call-in numbers.
There are two dates to attend and you can register below:
2:00PM, Thursday, March 26 - REGISTER HERE: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4972322939601579533
10:00AM, Friday, March 27 - REGISTER HERE: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4972322939601579533
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.