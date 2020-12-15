The Swift Current Creek Watershed Stewards (SCCWS) received some good news from the results of its monitoring program for invasive mussels.
SCCWS staff continued a monitoring program for adult and larval stage zebra mussels during this past summer at various locations in the Swift Current Creek and adjacent watersheds.
The sampling results have been received and all were negative for any adult and larval stage zebra mussels.
SCCWS Executive Director Kevin Steinley is pleased with the monitoring results, but not entirely surprised.
“Groups within the province have been very diligent about working to monitor boats and boats coming in and out and monitoring for zebra mussels,” he said. “It's not a big surprise, but it's good to see.”
The SCCWS placed substrate samplers for adult mussels at four locations at Lac Pelletier lake and at different locations on Duncairn Reservoir. There were three monitoring locations at Ferguson Bay and two locations at RockRidge Resort on Duncairn Reservoir in the Swift Current Creek watershed.
The SCCWS also assisted its partners in other watersheds with monitoring for zebra mussels. Two samplers were placed at the marina at Saskatchewan Landing, one at the boat launch at Beaver Flat and one at Cypress Lake recreation area dock.
All these samplers were in place from June to the first week of September, and SCCWS staff visited the sites regularly to monitor the samplers.
There was also additional sampling for veligers, which are the larval stage of the mussels, at all these waterbodies as well as the Eastend Reservoir. This was done three times during the summer. A total of 21 samples from the monitoring program were submitted for testing.
Funding for the monitoring program was received from the Saskatchewan Fish and Wildlife Development Fund and the Invasive Species Centre of Canada through a contract with the Saskatchewan Association of Watersheds.
There is not a watershed group in the Milk River watershed and the SCCWS was therefore contracted to do the sampling at Cypress Lake and the Eastend Reservoir
“We’re the closest group and we were also contracted to do at Saskatchewan Landing and Beaver Flat resort village, again just for cost savings on the contract,” he said. “It was quicker for us to get there than it would have been for the South Saskatchewan group to come out of Saskatoon to do it.”
Steinley appreciated the cooperation of everyone who agreed to have substrate samplers hung from their docks for the 2020 monitoring program.
“We’re very thankful for it,” he said. “The biggest thing is they allowed us onto their property three or four times a year to check it. So very happy, and nobody said no to it when asked. We actually had to probably turn away a few people just because we had enough samplers already in a small area.”
The COVID-19 public health regulations meant the SCCWS was unable to host demonstration days during 2020 to meet with boat owners and water users to talk to them about ways to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species. He felt the education efforts in recent years have made a difference to help to keep zebra mussels out of the province.
“I think through a lot of the work that we've done in the past through signage, through some of the educational campaigns that are out there provincially, the word is getting out,” he said. “So I don't think it was that much of a detriment this year, and one of the theories this year is that actually COVID maybe slowed down the possibility of a spread because people probably weren't necessarily heading out of the province or got to their campground or got to the lake where they were staying for the summer and boats weren't going from water body to water body as much as they would have in the past.”
The SCCWS will again be carrying out a monitoring program for aquatic invasive species in 2021, and hopefully they will also have opportunities, depending on the COVID-19 situation, to meet with and educate watershed residents and water users.
“Our intention is to continue with the samplers and to do the veliger sampling as well,” he said. “If funding changes, we probably would look to put out at least samplers to sample for the adult mussels again, working with the people who had the samplers out in prior years to continue with that.”
