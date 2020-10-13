Students and staff at Swift Current Comprehensive High School marked the 40th anniversary of the Marathon of Hope with the school's annual Terry Fox Walk, Oct. 8 and 9. There were additional precautions due to COVID-19, and as a result the walk was split over two days.
Each day's walk took place during the first period, and the staggered departure of small groups of students from the school building ensured no congestion at exit points.
The walk took place through the surrounding neighbourhood and along the Chinook Parkway. Instead of the regular Toonies for Terry to collect donations in support of cancer research, students were encouraged to make an online donation to the Terry Fox Foundation.
