It’s no secret that 2019 was a spectacular year for events in our community, with four major events – Hockey Day in Canada, the Western Canada Summer Games, the Canadian Cowboys Association Finals Rodeo and the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge – joining an already impressive lineup of annual events that call Swift Current home.
Much went into the planning and execution of these events, but the one ingredient that was integral to event success was the overwhelming support of a massive volunteer base.
This year, the City of Swift Current will be holding an additional event, and the only thing we’re asking our many volunteers to do is to show up and let us say thanks for a job well done!
On Sunday, February 16th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kinetic Park Stockade, we are holding a Volunteer Appreciation Extravaganza for the entire community. This will be a FREE, family-friendly event for everybody to enjoy, featuring live music performed by Brad Johner and the Johner Boys, with tons of activities for kids and adults, free food and much more.
“We’re really looking forward to this opportunity to show our appreciation to the great people of Swift Current and Southwest Saskatchewan for their tremendous volunteer efforts in 2019,” said Swift Current Mayor Denis Perrault. “Literally thousands of people stepped up and made our 2019 calendar of events possible, and we think it’s only fitting that we hold an event in honour of them.”
For more event information, please visit www.swiftcurrent.ca/thankyou.
