OCTOBER-22: No calls for service.
OCTOBER-23
12:30 AM - report of two individuals sleeping in a running vehicle outside of a business on the 700 block of South Service Road E. Police attended the business and spoke to the vehicle occupants who were not sleeping and had been waiting for someone who was inside the business.
1 :57 AM - report of the caller's daughter at a location on the south side of the City and he is unable to control her. Police attended the location and found the female youth who was in her vehicle distraught and not making sense. EMS attended the location and transported the female to the hospital for evaluation.
5:20 AM - report of the caller's daughter "freaking out" at their residence. This was the same female police had prior dealings with in the early morning hours. Police attended the home and the female youth was arrested and held for mischief as she had caused damage to property in the residence. The youth was released from custody later in the day. No charges were laid in relation to the incident.
9:27 AM - 911 call from a male reporting his adult children having addiction issues and were hallucinating after consuming some sort of substance. Police attended the residence but the subjects had left prior to their arrival.
12:50 PM - while on patrol officers observed a blue Jeep Cherokee driving erratically on 6th Avenue NE. Police conducted a traffic stop and the female driver was arrested after learning she had a warrant for her arrest. This matter is still under investigation.
6:09 PM - report of the caller's grey Chevrolet Colorado being stolen. The caller advised he'd just received a call from someone stating they saw someone who wasn't him driving the vehicle. A short time later the caller contacted police to advise that the vehicle was not stolen and it was his ex-wife who was driving the vehicle while she had their child and police assistance was no longer required.
7:17 PM - report of a white Subaru leaving a business on the 1800 block of Memorial Drive without a licence plate on the vehicle. Police made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle.
OCTOBER-24
2:14 AM - while on patrol officers conducted a check on an adult male who is on a court ordered curfew. The male was not at his residence. This matter is still under investigation.
9:32 AM - report of an alarm at a business on the 200 block of Central Avenue N. Police attended the location and determined the alarm to be false after ensuring the business was secure.
11:44 AM - report of a theft from a business on the 1900 block of South Service Road W. This matter is still under investigation.
1:13 PM - report of an alarm at a business on the 300 block of Central Avenue N. Police attended the location and determined the alarm to be false after ensuring the business was secure.
2:38 PM - 911 call of a break and enter and theft from a location on the 2000 block of Hillcrest Drive that occurred sometime over the last few days. Police attended the location and spoke to the property owners. There are no suspects or witnesses.
3:46 PM - report of a two vehicle collision on the 400 block of Steele Crescent. Police attended the collision. This matter is still under investigation.
7:23 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a black Chevrolet Cruze for making a "U" turn at an intersection controlled by traffic lights.
7:38 PM - report of an overdosed male at a commercial dwelling unit on the 800 block of South Service Road E. Police attended along with EMS and the male was transported to hospital for evaluation. Police seized a small amount of medication from the room .
8:35 PM - 911 misuse call from an adult male requesting a ride to the hospital to see his father who is a patient there as he does not have any money to take a taxi. Police spoke to the male who was given a verbal warning about the proper use of 911 .
10:08 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a red Ford F150 for speeding.
10:21 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Ford F150 for speeding.
