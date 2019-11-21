The Chinook School Division’s transportation department had to deal with various changes during the past year.
Manager of Transportation and Facilities Kevin Jones presented the 2018-19 transportation status report during a regular Chinook School Division board meeting, Nov. 12.
The transportation department continued to look for efficiencies while providing a good service to students. He felt positive about the department’s overall situation, even though there were various challenges.
“Funding is always a challenge,” he said after his presentation. “Right now, we’re short of funding. So that has an impact on how many routes we have out there. With more routes and more funding, we could put more equipment out, ultimately reducing ride times for kids.”
The funding formula used for rural bus routes presents a particular challenge to the school division. It receives a per kilometre rate plus $515 per student for a rural route. A change in ridership will therefore mean a loss in funding, but the cost to operate that route still remains the same.
“There’s been lots of conversations,” he said. “It’s been made known that we are underfunded for our transportation services, but that is something that is across the province, a shortage of funding for rural transportation. So our hope is that the ministry continues to look at funding for transportation in the province, and hopefully that changes going forward.”
Rural ridership has decreased by 138 students or 9.3 per cent since 2012. The transportation department continues to look for solutions with regard to route management and ride time expectations within the budget constraints. There has been an increase in the number of country residential stops around Swift Current, which adds pressure on ride times for routes into the city.
The route challenges on rural bus routes include availability of staff and geographical barriers, because some areas lack road infrastructure.
“Due to geographical barriers and road networks, a lot of times there may not be any east-west road connections to have other buses support routes,” he said. So what it ends up being is quite lengthy routes with six or seven students on them.”
The number of rural bus routes operated directly by the Chinook School Division has recently increased from 108 to 117. This was due to a change from a contracted bus service in the Leader, Burstall and Cabri areas to the direct operation of these routes by the school division. This transition required the placement of equipment and staff in these areas and logistical arrangements to service the buses on these routes. It also resulted in the implementation of collector stops.
“A collector stop is a new initiative for some of the communities in the Leader area,” he explained. “We’ve implemented collector stops opposed to door-to-door pick up. So that’s a change. That mirrors what we’re doing in the rest of our communities.”
Urban ridership has increased by 388 students or 42 per cent since 2012. The joint use arrangement with the Holy Trinity Catholic School Division has been a major reason for this increase. In September 2018 the Chinook School Division took over the contracted school bus service in Swift Current from Rilling Bus Ltd. and the transition has been successful.
The cost to provide this service in-house during the past year has been $974,000 compared to the contracted cost of $1,090,958 when it was provided by Rilling Bus Ltd. The Chinook School Division also received $369,000 from the Holy Trinity Catholic School Division to cover the cost of transporting their students in the city.
Chinook School Division continued the right-sizing initiative for the bus fleet during the past year. It has already resulted in reduced operating and maintenance costs, fewer breakdowns, and a newer overall fleet.
“It’s been the implementation of a bunch of smaller busses, so mostly 29-passenger and some 19-passenger buses, and that’s moving away from the larger diesel buses,” he said. “We had buses that weren’t utilized, we had a lot of empty spaces on the buses. So with the newer smaller buses we’re getting better fuel economy and lower maintenance costs on them. It’s been a really good initiative.”
Most of the smaller buses are used on rural routes, while the larger buses are used on the city bus routes. The school division purchased five 53-passenger buses during the past year at a cost of $562,630. Six decommissioned buses were sold for a total amount of $75,771. The school division ordered 14 new 29-passenger buses at a total cost of $1,037,910. The delivery of these buses is delayed due to the recent strike at several General Motors plants in the United States.
The transportation budget for 2018-19 was $10,020,314. It consisted of salaries and benefits ($4,694,083), operations ($3,676,047), and amortization ($1,650,184). The budget was underspent by $339,887 (3.39 per cent) on Aug. 31. This was due to underspending on fuel and oil ($312,047), building operating ($61,937) and amortization ($31,197), but $100,125 was overspend on repairs and maintenance costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.