Please note the Saskatchewan RCMP is not providing the names of the suspects to protect the privacy and identities of the children involved.
On July 28, 2020, at approximately 5 p.m., officers from Unity RCMP were called to a residence in Unity for a complaint of an assault and possible parental abduction.
Police arrived on the scene in minutes, gathered initial details and learned three children were taken by their father from their mother's residence and left the area in a truck. The father's brother was also reported to be in the truck.
Due to details learned during the course of investigation, officers were concerned for the safety of the children. Several surrounding detachments were notified of the abduction and were given a description of the vehicle involved.
The Saskatchewan RCMP began the process of issuing an Amber Alert. As part of this process, the Saskatchewan RCMP Communications Unit alerted news agencies of the situation while the information gathering stages were still ongoing. This advance notification is to ensure our news partners have adequate time to prepare for an Amber Alert.
While this process was underway, officers continued to work diligently to locate the children, two suspects and truck involved. Investigation revealed the suspects may be traveling near Maidstone and/or south of Maidstone.
The truck was located and stopped by officers along Highway #4 near the Matador grid south of Kyle, Saskatchewan. The father and his brother were arrested on scene and the three children were ultimately located safe shortly after at a residence in Maidstone with an adult female.
The father and his brother are facing several charges under the Criminal Code, some of which include: break and enter, uttering threats, break and enter, assault, possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose, and abduction.
Both have been remanded and are scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Swift Current on August 6, 2020, at 1:30 p.m.
