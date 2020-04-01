With the support of United Way Centraide Canada; United Way in partnership with The City of Swift Current, are asking the community to help our most vulnerable in response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) global crisis.
United Way has been listening to community partners to assess and prepare for how COVID-19 will not only affect our health, but also the social fabric across our community. The COVID-19 Community Response Fund is a rapid response to mobilize local love for our community during a global crisis. As funds become available, United Way will invest in:
• Basic needs – ensure people have access to life’s essentials, such as food
• Help for Seniors – to support those who are already vulnerable as they are isolated
• Mental health support – enable crisis lines and system navigation services
• Capacity for community services – ensure that community partners and initiatives can continue vital local work
• Support for Volunteers - engage and deploy volunteers where they are most needed
“We are aware of the current challenges our local non-profits face. Many have had to cancel major fundraisers which they are dependent on. They have had to become innovative overnight on how to deliver programs and meet the growing demand for services. This is a critical moment for us as a community; we need to stand together and work collaboratively – both in how we
deliver programs and how we invest community donations. We want our community to know United Way and The City of Swift Current are here to help. We are asking those who have the ability to give and would like to donate to contribute to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund. The fund will assist in streamlining community resources to the most vulnerable and immediate needs in Swift Current and area,” said Stacey Schwartz of United Way.
211 Saskatchewan has been a vital resource during this time, as we are able to acquire reports on the top requests for help, year-round. At the end of 2019, the top requests were identified as basic needs, such as access to food, real-time mental health supports and financial stability.
That need is amplified during times of crisis. We will continue to work with key partners to fill the gaps and remove barriers identified in our community and surrounding area.
“These are unprecedented circumstances that we are enduring globally and also right here at home. I want to commend the people of Swift Current and surrounding area for pulling together to help each other both financially and emotionally during this extremely challenging time. But
there is a way through this if we each continue to support each other – our friends, our neighbours, our local businesses, and local charities – and I want to thank the United Way for being the latest organization to step up to the plate. The Community Response Fund can be another resource to help those in our community who are most in need,” said Everett Hindley, MLA (Swift Current).
“The City of Swift Current is happy to collaborate with United Way in Swift Current on this initiative,” said Swift Current Mayor Denis Perrault. “The important thing that our citizens should note is that funds raised in Swift Current for the Community Response Fund will stay right here in Swift Current, helping those most in need during this difficult time. This initiative will streamline funds to those non-profit organizations that are delivering vital services to our residents amidst this pandemic.”
Many people could not, and cannot, afford to prepare for how COVID-19 is affecting their family.
While people care for their families and those closest to them, we urge our community to think of those who may need extra support at this unprecedented time.
“The impact of our current situation has made vital interactions with our youth very difficult and almost impossible. Due to our meal program being an important resource for some youth and families, we decided to expand our current meal program to five days a week, Monday through Friday, with delivery or pick up options, in order to help families in need. We were in need of funds quickly and United Way through the means of the Community Response Fund was able to allow us to adjust to our current situation and fill an immediate need to many in our community,” said Nathan Wiebe, Executive Director, SCCYI – The Center.
United Way has launched this initiative to raise funds intended to offer relief to agencies in the form of flexible funding, in defined priority areas, to help adapt and address new and emerging needs resulting from this crisis. United Way is uniquely positioned to get support to the front lines, fast. The site allows for donations to support local community service agencies and initiatives: http://www.unitedway.ca/Covid-19/
About United Way in Swift Current:
Working with communities in Southwest Saskatchewan, United Way invests resources where they are needed most and will have the greatest impact. Through research, evaluation and partnerships, we identify the root causes of the biggest social challenges facing our communities and help find solutions that change lives for the better. 100% of donations to United Way are put to work in the communities where they are raised to help those most in need. 211 Saskatchewan is a program offered in partnership with United Way Regina and United Way Saskatoon & Area available to all Saskatchewan residents to access information 24/7/365 about human and social service programs across the province. Residents can call or text, 2-1-1 or visit www.sk.211.ca
Social Media: @swiftunitedway | Website : http://www.unitedway.ca/Covid-19/
