On June 24, shortly after 9 p.m., Swift Current Rural RCMP, Swift Current EMS, Swift Current Regional Traffic and Herbert and Fire Rescue responded to the report of a two-vehicle collision in the RM of Excelsior.
A car with five occupants was travelling west and a pickup truck travelling east, driven by a lone male, collided on a grid road north of the town of Waldeck, SK. The road was very narrow and had a hilly dirt surface.
The 18-year-old male driver of the car and two male passengers, ages 16 and 18, were declared deceased on scene by EMS. A 19-year-old female passenger of the car was taken to hospital for serious and life-threatening injuries. An 18-year-old female passenger of the car was reported to have sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in Regina.
The 55-year-old male driver of the pickup truck was reported to have sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in Swift Current.
The Saskatchewan Coroner's Service attended the scene. RCMP traffic analysts from the Moose Jaw Detachment examined the scene and will examine the vehicles involved for further investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.
