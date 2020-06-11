The City of Swift Current’s Bylaw Enforcement Department would like to advise community members that two-hour timed parking enforcement will return to Downtown Swift Current beginning Monday, June 15th. Enforcement had been waived for several months in conjunction with the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced temporary closures to many businesses.
Kyel Skerten, the City’s Bylaw Compliance Official, said: “Now that many of our downtown businesses have re-opened, customers require greater access to the goods and services that are available in our Downtown core. This will allow for all customers to have access to the great businesses that are available Downtown.”
Along with the re-implementation of parking enforcement, the City is reminding Downtown business employees to begin parking in private stalls or outside of the Downtown core beginning Monday, allowing for more space to be available for patrons.
