The City of Swift Current wishes to provide information to residents and motorists about the construction taking place at the intersection of Battleford Trail and Central Avenue North, resulting in periodic closures in a phased project, with the first phase beginning Monday, May 11th, 2020.
The objective of this project is to increase safety at the intersection by improving sight lines and traffic flow. The scope of work includes realigning the approach lanes on Battleford Trail and adjusting the concrete median configuration.
There will be partial closures to traffic at the intersection of Battleford Trail & Central Ave. North in two phases (please see attached maps). Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 11th, and is anticipated to be completed by June 26th, 2020, pending weather conditions.
•Phase 1: Median and road work on the center and east portion of the intersection. (May 11th – June 1st)
•Phase 2: Median and road work on the west portion of the intersection. (June 1st – June 26th)
Drivers are advised to exercise caution, follow detours or plan an alternate route during this time.
The City would like to express its appreciation to SGI and the Government of Saskatchewan for the $100,000 contribution to this project through the Provincial Traffic Safety Fund, and to thank residents and motorists in advance for their patience and cooperation.
