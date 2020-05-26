The City of Swift Current wishes to provide information to residents and motorists about the construction taking place on 11th Avenue Northwest from Chaplin Street to North Service Road, resulting in periodic closures in a phased project beginning Tuesday May 26.
The objective of this project is to improve drainage, reduce congestion and increase safety at the 11th Avenue Northwest and Service Road intersections by replacing curbing, realigning the intersections and installing traffic lights. The scope of work is a full rehabilitation including improvements to concrete medians, curbing, alignment, road surface and traffic signals.
There will be partial closures to traffic on 11th Avenue Northwest in three phases (please see attached map for first phase). Work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday May 26, 2020 and anticipated to be completed by mid to late July 2020, depending on weather conditions.
• Phase 1 – full closure on 11th Avenue Northwest from Chaplin Street to the South Service Road with detours in place
• Phase 2 – full closure on 11th Avenue Northwest from South Service Road to the on/off ramps on the North side of Trans Canada Highway #1 with detours in place
• Phase 3 – full closure on 11th Northwest from the on/off ramps of Trans-Canada Highway #1 to the North Service Road
Drivers should exercise caution, follow detours or plan an alternate route during this time.
The City of Swift Current is utilizing $1.6 million of its allocation from the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) toward its 11th Avenue Northwest Rehabilitation project. The federal GTF program in Saskatchewan is administered by the provincial government to help support municipalities.
The City thanks its residents and all motorists in advance for their patience and cooperation.
