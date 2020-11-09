The City of Swift Current has received confirmation that three City Recreational Facilities – the Lt. Colonel Clifton Centre, the Palliser Pavilion and the Dickson Community Centre Gymnasium – have been exposed to an individual or individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Jim Jones, the City of Swift Current’s General Manager of Community Services, said: “While Community Services is confident that our daily COVID cleaning protocols are adequate to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we have decided to take the added precaution of closing these three facilities for additional time in order for us to add an additional, deep cleansing.”
Both the Lt. Colonel Clifton Centre and the Dickson Community Centre Gymnasium will be closed to the public until Thursday, November 12th, while the Palliser Pavilion at Kinetic Park will be closed until Tuesday, November 10th.
Individuals who have questions or concerns regarding COVID-19 are advised to contact the Public Health Line at 8-1-1.
For individuals or groups who wish to speak to Community Services regarding facility bookings, please call 306.778.2787.
