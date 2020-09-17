Effective September 16, 2020 the following Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce Board Directors have taken a leave of absence while municipal election campaign is ongoing:Ken Linsley – Board ChairpersonLeanne Tuntland-Wiebe - DirectorWarren Hope - DirectorAs 1st Vice Chairperson Shaun Hanna is now acting Board Chairperson, and Past-Chairperson Karen Richmond will fill Executive Committee vacancy.Once municipal election results are finalized on November 9, any Chamber Board Directors elected to City of SC Council will resign from the SC & District Chamber of Commerce Board immediately.
Three Chamber of Commerce members take leave of absence
