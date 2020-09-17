Civic election protocol
Effective September 16, 2020 the following Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce Board Directors have taken a leave of absence while municipal election campaign is ongoing:
 
Ken Linsley – Board Chairperson
Leanne Tuntland-Wiebe - Director
Warren Hope - Director
 
As 1st Vice Chairperson Shaun Hanna is now acting Board Chairperson, and Past-Chairperson Karen Richmond will fill Executive Committee vacancy.
 
Once municipal election results are finalized on November 9, any Chamber Board Directors elected to City of SC Council will resign from the SC & District Chamber of Commerce Board immediately.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.