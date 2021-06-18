Just after 8:00 am on June 17th, the Swift Current Rural Detachment was notified of a suspicious vehicle at a rural location just west of the City of Swift Current in the RM of Swift Current.
The occupant of the suspicious vehicle was trying to coax a dog into the vehicle but was unsuccessful. The vehicle is described as an older model (possibly late 1990's) Ford Explorer, dark green in colour with tan trim with a large dog inside. The driver of the vehicle is described as a female with long brown hair and glasses. Contact the Swift Current Rural RCMP Detachment if this vehicle is spotted.
Please be advised that the Swift Current Rural RCMP Detachment have received several complaints this week of dogs being taken from rural properties in the RM of Swift Current and the RM of Lac Pelletier
since the beginning of June. The RCMP are asking residents in the rural areas to take precautions to ensure their dogs are safe and to report any suspicious activity to the RCMP by calling 911 or 310-RCMP.
If you have had a suspected theft of a dog(s) from your property, call 306-778-5550 to report the theft to the Swift Current Rural RCMP.
If you have information related to this advisory please call 9 1 1 or 310-RCMP.
