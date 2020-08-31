During the early morning hours of August 31st, several vehicles in Morse were broken into with several small items being stolen. Morse detachment is asking that people check their vehicles and property and contact the detachment if they were the victim of a theft during this time as a quantity of stolen property has been recovered. Morse detachment would also like to remind people to ensure your vehicles and outbuilding are locked or secured at all times.
If you have information related to this advisory please call 310-RCMP for immediate response, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
To modify your profile or to sign up please go to www.saskcrimewatch.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.