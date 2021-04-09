Courts open for the season

Swift Current's Riverside and Westside courts are now open for the season.

This year you will find specific guidelines and regulations to help keep you safe and prevent the spread of Covid -19. In order to keep the courts open, we asked that all patrons follow the guidelines posted at the courts.

Guidelines will be updated as new releases are announced by the province. At this point in time the 4 main key points to remember is that:

•Games and competitions are not permitted,

•Courts must be used for conditioning and/or skills training only,

•Patrons must always maintain a physical distance of 3 metres,

•Adults are limited to 2 people per court.

                                                    

“The tennis courts are part of the Community Services Division’s free self-directed leisure opportunities”, says Michael Newell, Parks Manager.  ”We look forward to opening them each season as many people enjoy the sport and utilizing the facilities. This year the rules look a little different, but we are excited to get the courts open for use.”

Lighting systems are located at the Westside courts and the Riverside double courts which are available until 11 pm.

