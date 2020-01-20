Please be advised of the temporary disruption to acute care, emergency department and lab and x-ray services at the Herbert and District Health Centre for an undetermined amount of time due to a water main break and flooding in the facility. Services are expected to resume later this week.
Read the rest of this public service announcement on the Saskatchewan Health Authority website: https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/releases/Pages/2020/January/Temporary-disruption-Herbert.aspx
