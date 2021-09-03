Due to the current status of COVID-19 activity, the temporary disruption to emergency services at the Leader & District Healthcare Facility emergency services has been extended for the following dates:
- Thursday, September 2 at 7 a.m. – Wednesday, September 8 at 7 a.m.
During this time, emergency services will NOT be available at the Leader & District Healthcare Facility.
Emergency services are available at the following locations:
- Cypress Regional Hospital, Swift Current: 306-778-9400
- Kindersley Hospital: 306-463-1000
- Maple Creek Hospital: 306-662-2611
- Medicine Hat Regional Hospital: 403-529-8000
In the event of an emergency call 9-1-1 and an ambulance will be dispatched to provide assistance.
Call HealthLine 811 toll-free 24 hours per day if you have non-urgent health or mental health-related questions.
View the PSA on the Saskatchewan Health Authority website: https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news-events/news/temporary-disruption-leader-district-healthcare-facility-emergency-services-extended
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.