Please be advised of the temporary disruption to emergency and obstetrical services at the Kindersley Hospital.
Due to a planned power outage, emergency and obstetrical services will not be available at the facility during the following times:
- Monday, September 27: 10:00 p.m. – Tuesday, September 28: 6:00 a.m.
- Tuesday, September 28: 10:00 p.m. – Wednesday, September 29: 6:00 a.m.
Inpatient services are NOT affected by this disruption.
During this time, there will be no elective or emergent caesarean sections.
Expectant mothers should call the Kindersely Hospital at 306-463-1000 at the first signs of labour to allow enough time for risk assessment, consultation and a safe plan for delivery. Physicians delivering babies during these hours may need to assess and transfer if a caesarian section maybe required.
Emergency services are available at:
- Rosetown Hospital – 306-882-2672
- Kerrobert Hospital – 306-834-2646
In the event of an emergency call 9-1-1 and an ambulance will be dispatched to provide assistance. Non-urgent health related questions can be directed to the provincial HealthLine 811, by dialing 8-1-1.
