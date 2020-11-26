Please be advised of the temporary disruption to emergency services at the Herbert and District Integrated Facility effective November 27 until further notice.
Due to active COVID-19 activity in the area and required realignment of health services to support care, emergency services will NOT be available at the facility effective November 27.
Long-term care services are not affected by this disruption.
In the event of an emergency call 9-1-1 or visit the emergency department in Swift Current or Moose Jaw. Non-urgent health related questions can be directed to the provincial HealthLine by calling 8-1-1.
