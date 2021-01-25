In a Monday news release, the Swift Current AG & Ex organizers of the Step into Spring Tradeshow have decided to cancel the Spring tradeshow scheduled to be held March 12-14.
After careful deliberation, our Board of Directors has come to this decision in the interest of prudence and public safety due to the current world and provincial circumstances and the ever-changing threat of the COVID-19 virus. As Step into Spring requires months of planning, the daily changes and unclear timeline of restrictions have proven to be too challenging to prepare for.
“This decision was not an easy one to make, but we feel it is our responsibility to do everything possible to avoid risk to you, the community as members of the public and for our vendors. During this time, we urge all in the community to follow guidelines from local public health officials,” reads the news release. “Whether you planned to attend the tradeshow for the first time, or you have attended many times in the past, we know how special this event is for the community. Our first priority is the health and safety of our partners, volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors and the broader community. We plan on hosting a number of others shows, events and fund-raising initiatives during 2021 as the year progresses. We have tried to stay positive and plan for the future – our next FAIR – our next fund-raising event – and the maintenance of Doc’s Town Heritage Village. Please stay tuned for announcements & potential activities at www.swiftcurrentex.com or our Facebook page (Kinetic Park).”
