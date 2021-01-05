At 6:05 p.m. on January 1, 2021, Cruz Michael Wagner was born to Brooke and Michael Wagner at Cypress Regional Hospital, officially making him Swift Current’s first baby of 2021.Cruz weighed 8 lbs and 5 oz. His parents are from Swift Current, SK and everyone is doing well.
Swift Current's New year's baby arrives Jan. 1
- Sask. Health Authority
