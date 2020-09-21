The City of Swift Current is pleased to announce that the Aquatic Centre will open our doors September 22, 2020 for a full slate of swimming lessons, family swim, recreational swim, lane swim and fitness classes. Additionally, this means that Fairview Pool is now closed for the season.
“After a great summer at Fairview Pool, we are excited to move back to the Aquatic Centre and start our fall programming, including swimming lessons and advanced courses for the first time since the spring,” said Melissa Shaw, Aquatic Superintendent.
For the full schedule and lesson information please visit www.swiftcurrent.ca/aquatics or call the Swift Current Aquatic Centre at 306-778-2735.
WHAT TO EXPECT WHEN YOU ARRIVE AT THE AQUATIC CENTRE
•You will be required to complete a COVID19 questionnaire
•Mandatory Hand Sanitizing upon entrance
•Plexiglass Sneeze Guard Partitions at Cashier desk
•Changerooms and showers are available for use, but lockers remain closed at this time
•The use of Masks will be optional in the change rooms and pool deck, but are not allowed in the swimming pool
•Signage throughout the Lobby and Pool Deck
•The Sauna, Whirlpool and Water Fountains are closed
•Bottled water is available for purchase
•Limited capacity in the facility of 90 people, 15 in the teach pool
•Fitness classes have a maximum participation of 25 people per class
•All admissions are first-come, first-serve
•Additional regulations are in place for swimming lessons
