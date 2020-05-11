Swift Current City RCMP conducted a search at 8 p.m. on May 9th in the 100 block of the North Service Road in Swift Current. Police located three syringes containing Fentanyl, 4 grams of Fentanyl, 500 mg of Crystal Meth along with 2 grams of Amphetamines and an abundance of drug paraphernalia.
Naomi Grattan, 25, from Swift Current was arrested during the search, remanded and will be appearing by phone in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. this morning (May 11th) to answer to the following charges:
1) Possession for the purpose of trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act (CDSA) ,
2) 3 counts of Possession of a controlled substance under section 4(1) of the CDSA, and
3) Failing to comply with a Court Release Order contrary to section 145(3) of the Criminal Code after being release from Court on May 6th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.