The bus fleet for the transit services in Swift Current will be completely replaced in early 2021 with the purchase of three new buses.
The proposal to buy two new buses for the public transit (Swift Transit) and one bus for the paratransit (Access Transit) services was approved during a regular City of Swift Current council meeting on Sept. 21, which took place via videoconference.
The three vehicles will be purchased from Crestline Coach Ltd. of Saskatoon at a total cost of $454,303.26 (PST included, GST excluded).
The purchase cost for the three vehicles will be within the three-year capital budget plan of $470,000 for the replacement of the existing buses. In addition, the City received $55,000 towards the purchase of the Access Transit bus from the Government of Saskatchewan Transit Assistance for People with Disabilities (TAPD) program.
“Bussing is an expensive proposition and we need to provide that service for people in our community who need it,” Councillor Ron Toles said. “I'm glad we've got some grant money. I'm glad we're able to spread it out over three different budget years, and it's just an expense that we are going to have to bite and make happen for the people of our community.”
The City’s request for tender was for one paratransit bus and one public transit bus, but it included an option to consider the purchase of a second public transit bus based on pricing and budget approval. It was able to proceed with this option, because Crestline Coach provided a price reduction of $18,660 if the deal included the second Swift Transit bus.
Bus replacements are done according to the age of a vehicle and kilometres driven (10 year and/or 250,000 kilometres).
The City is currently using two refurbished 1997 New Flyer buses for the Swift Transit service. City General Manager of Infrastructure and Operations Mitch Minken told the meeting both vehicles have become unreliable, and parts are expensive and difficult to find.
“These two larger buses are also double the fuel consumption versus the smaller type buses,” he said. “Operating costs are estimated to be reduced by $75,000 annually by replacing these buses.”
The paratransit bus is 14 years old and also difficult to maintain. Its lift is under capacity for the size and weight of the latest wheelchairs.
Councillors felt it was important to have reliable vehicles in the bus fleet. Councillor George Bowditch said it is embarrassing to have buses break down while they are in service. Councillor Chris Martens said he has often seen broken down buses in the city.
“For those that do utilize the services, the current services just aren't very reliable,” he noted. “So if this is what we need to do in order to ensure that the people that do utilize the service can have a safe and reliable way to get to where they're going, whether it's to work, because many do utilize the bus service to go to work, then I think this is a necessary way that we have to go.”
Councillor Ryan Plewis referred to the results of a 2019 transit survey in the community, in which 80 per cent of respondents felt it was important to have daily transit services in the city. The survey results also indicated that 85 per cent of respondents felt a transit system was essential to provide transportation during community events.
“While I don't think it's any secret that I've been sceptical of busing in our community and how it's going to work, I will certainly recognize the hard work that our admin team has put in to make it as economical as possible for the ratepayers in the City of Swift Current while providing the service that overwhelmingly 80 per cent of respondents have told us that they deem it as important for our community,” he said. “I look forward to continue talking about busing in our community and what that looks like and ways that we can continue to apply efficiencies to make sure it's a service that we can continue to provide into the future.”
The updated Swift Transit was launched in 2015 as a hybrid system with a main route and a feeder or shuttle bus. Several changes were made since then to make the service more efficient. The feeder or shuttle bus was replaced with a second route in 2017 and a school route was also developed for students in the city core, which helped to increase ridership.
Minken said during an online media briefing after the council meeting that total ridership on the Swift Transit service has increased from around 24,000 rides per year in 2015 to 30,000 rides in 2019, but there is still room for further growth of the service. The Access Transit service provides about 6,500 rides per year.
“Obviously this year all bets are off, with people hunkered down,” he said about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Swift Transit ridership numbers. “We're not seeing that, but we assume that will grow back and through our partner SaskAbilities, who operates it, we've got some marketing campaigns on the go to try and increase ridership. We're always looking at opportunities to make better utilization of that system.”
Mayor Denis Perrault noted that transit is a significant and important cost in the City budget. He was impressed with the increasing ridership numbers for Swift Transit and the survey results were also helpful.
“In all cases buses are a cost to a municipality, but there has to be a benefit and in this case the benefit is that we've got user groups that otherwise would not be able to make their way to work, would not be able to make their way to appointments, and would quite frankly not be able to participate in many of the things that happen in our community,” he said. “So it's an important piece of our City's budget and an important part of our City's plan.”
He viewed the agreement to purchase three new buses as a good deal with several benefits that will improve the overall efficiency of the service.
“These buses are effectively paid for in five years just by using that savings as well as the grant dollars and I believe that they're a better product,” he said. “Hopefully we'll continue to get them used more.”
