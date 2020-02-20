A Swift Current student created the winning poster in a provincial contest to promote awareness among youth about watersheds and the importance of wetlands.
Joe Boss, a Grade 7 student at École Centennial School, won the Saskatchewan Association of Watersheds (SAW) 2020 provincial poster contest.
The overall provincial winner is selected from the winning entries received from different watershed stewardship groups in Saskatchewan. His poster received first prize in the Swift Current Creek Watershed Stewards (SCCWS) contest.
This was the first time that a poster entered from the SCCWS contest also won the provincial poster contest.
“We're very pleased, very happy, being the first-time winners,” SCCWS Executive Director Kevin Steinley said.
The SCCWS took Boss’ poster to the annual SAW conference, which was held in Saskatoon from Jan. 23-24. The winning posters from the different watersheds were displayed at the conference, and people involved in watershed stewardship from across Saskatchewan and western Canada voted for the best poster. The entry from SCCWS was declared as the provincial winner after the voting results were tabulated.
SAW is a non-profit organization representing nine watershed stewardship groups, including SCCWS, in the province. All these organizations promote awareness and understanding in their regions about the importance of protecting the quality and quantity of water in local watersheds.
This poster contest has been taking place for at least 10 years. It is open to entries from students in Grade 5 to 7. They are required to submit a completely hand-drawn picture and they can use any type of art supplies to create the poster.
The poster contest is an integral part of the work by the SCCWS and other watershed stewardship groups to promote awareness among students and to develop a new generation of watershed stewards.
Steinley felt the contest makes a difference to create a greater awareness about the importance of watersheds and wetlands.
“Students will research what wetlands are to learn more about them,” he said. “It gives us an opportunity to go to classrooms to talk about not just wetlands, but all types of watershed stewardship. I know the teachers will do lesson plans for some of their environment studies around watersheds and wetlands. So even if we're not in the room working with them, they are learning about watershed and what they can do to preserve the environment in the watersheds.”
The theme of the 2020 poster contest was wetlands and wildlife. Boss created a very detailed poster that shows a healthy wetland with various wildlife species. He also depicted himself fishing in a small boat, 50 years from now in 2070.
“It shows that wetlands can be saved if we all work together to ensure we retain the wetlands we have and implement practices in our daily lives that work to maintain these areas and maintain the environment around them,” Steinley noted.
Boss said he was happy to win the SCCWS poster contest and super excited when he found out he also won the provincial competition.
“I love to draw,” he said. “I basically draw every day. I really liked the idea of creating something regarding wetlands and wildlife. It's very important.”
He did a lot of research for his poster. He looked at videos on YouTube, but found the majority of his information on the SCCWS and SAW websites. He printed about 40 different images of wildlife and vegetation that he used as references while creating his poster. He paid attention to the detail, for example the colour of the vegetation in the poster.
“I needed a special type of green, just to make sure that's kind of damp and very textured,” he said.
He felt the poster contest helped him to learn more about wetlands and their importance in watersheds.
“We all must continue to educate ourselves and others on the importance of being watershed stewards,” he said.
Boss has been drawing since the age of five and he has taken some drawing classes with Morghie Flaterud at the Art Gallery of Swift Current.
“She taught us first-person perspectives and what to draw,” he said.
He is interested in digital animation and this summer he will attend a week-long 3D animation camp at Red Deer College. He has already created his own comic series and his dream is to do animation work for Marvel, Sony or Disney. He would like to do an animation project with his favourite Canadian actor, Ryan Reynolds.
“Maybe just make an animation show where Ryan Reynolds could voice,” he said. “That would be super awesome.”
Boss received a cash prize of $75 and a SCCWS t-shirt for winning the SCCWS poster contest. He received a cash prize of $500 for winning the SAW provincial poster contest and his Grade 7 class at École Centennial School also won $500 that can be used for a project of their choosing. He is planning to use his prize money to buy a laptop, which he wants to use to learn more about digital art and animation.
The second and third place winners in the SCCWS poster contest were also announced. Second place winner Miara Inverarity from Central School received $50 and a SCCWS t-shirt. Karen Hofer from Pelletier Hill School was in third place. She won $25 and a SCCWS t-shirt.
