All Swift Current school buses running within the city are CANCELLED for the morning and afternoon on Friday, November 13th, this includes All Saints Catholic School. Parents werenotified directly through their voice messaging system tonight. Schools are open.
"Thank you to everyone for your understanding and patience, we apologize for any inconvenience. The Chinook Transportation department has evaluated the residential streets in the city again and safety remains a concern. We are expecting road conditions to improve by Monday!" stated the release.
For rural school bus routes (including buses coming in from rural areas to the city schools), drivers will contact families directly if there are any cancellations.
In the event of a storm, extreme temperatures/windchill, or poor road conditions that result in any bus cancellations, they will post notices on Chinook Facebook, Instagramand Twitteras soon as possible in the morning, and it will be reported on local radio stations as well. Watch for updates throughout the day.
