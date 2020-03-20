The Students Against Drinking and Driving (SADD) chapter at Swift Current Comprehensive High School (SCCHS) carried out various activities during Provincial Impaired Driving Awareness Week, which was proclaimed for March 8-14 by the City of Swift Current, to create awareness about the consequences of impaired driving on families, friends and the community.
Chapter members started the week by placing 22 carnations on lockers in the school to represent the number of annual deaths in the province due to impaired driving.
They attached red ribbons, each with a note about SADD, to vehicles of students and teachers in the school parking lot, March 10. Red ribbons serve as a visual reminder to make responsible choices and to avoid driving under the influence.
The SADD chapter members also visited the Swift Current RCMP detachment on March 11 to attach red ribbons to police vehicles.
Ribbons were attached to a total of 10 police vehicles used by the Swift Current city and rural detachments. By doing this the students met a challenge issued last fall by retired police officer Sheldon Hamm at the provincial SADD conference, when he challenged conference participants to put red ribbons on every police vehicle in their community.
