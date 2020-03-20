SCCHS SADD students and advisors at the Swift Current RCMP city detachment, March 11. From left to right, advisors Danielle Poole, Vicki Calkins and Jackie Neustaeter, students Sam Maya, Jenna Sloman, Montana Adair, Jayda Boux, Patreece Eichel, and RCMP school liaison officer Const. Tony Curti.