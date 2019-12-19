The City of Swift Current's municipal budget for 2020 will require a 3.93 per cent tax increase to achieve goals in the operating and capital budgets.
Swift Current Mayor Denis Perrault presented the 2020 municipal budget at a regular council meeting, Dec. 16.
The budget was approved unanimously by council members, who remarked on the efforts to keep the tax increase small.
Councillor George Bowditch said no one want to raise the tax rates and he thanked administration for keeping the budget as lean as possible. Councillor Pat Friesen felt there was a good balance in the budget between wants and needs.
“It’s not easy balancing the many needs and wants in a community, and I think we’ve come to a pretty good result here,” Councillor Ryan Plewis said.
Councillor Chris Martens mentioned that council members are paying taxes too and they also do not want to see a big increase. He felt the budget is reasonable and responsible.
The 3.93 per cent tax increase is broken down into a 2.18 per cent increase for operating expenses and an increase of 1.75 per cent for capital expenses. According to the City this will amount to a tax increase of $68 or $5.67 per month on a home with an assessed value of $280,000.
“In 2020, what we are looking to do is ensuring that we've still got great services that we’re offering to our residents, and it's making sure that we’re building a little bit for the future as well,” Mayor Denis Perrault said after the meeting.
The budget’s intention is to maintain services and, in some cases, to enhance services delivered to the community, while also building the infrastructure for the future. He noted that council had really firm and hard discussions with management and some projects were postponed to future years.
“We are trying very hard to do the best we can with what we’ve got,” he said. “We know that there’s an infinite amount of requests and a very finite amount of dollars. We also know that taxes are a fee for service and the public predominantly is getting great services in the City of Swift. I believe far better than many other communities in the province, and I believe they’re getting it at a very good price, a very good fee for that service.”
The total operating budget for 2020 will be $65.6 million, which will be an increase of about $2.3 million over the 2019 budget. The City identified the cost of service delivery, increases associated with honouring labour contracts, and the federal carbon tax as pressures on the operating budget. The City has budgeted $154,987 for the payment of the federal carbon tax in 2020.
Chief Administrative Officer Tim Marcus mentioned that the City will be looking at opportunities to reduce carbon emissions from City operations as a way to reduce the amount paid on the carbon levy.
“We’re looking at potentially some solar things that we can do in order to reduce some electrical usage for our facilities,” he said. “We don’t have any details that we can really offer you other than we’ve been in discussions with several providers to see what kinds of opportunities we can come up with.”
The City has already installed more energy efficient LED lights at the Innovation Credit Union iPlex and Fairview Arenas, the downtown streetlights are LED lights, and the City is working on a project to convert all streetlights in the community to LED lights over a period of several years.
“We are obviously aware that it’s going to cost more and more money in the future to be able to deliver these services as a result of that carbon tax, and we as a municipality are, I’m sure the same as many municipalities, looking at ways to offset that,” Perrault said. “It means looking at where we can find those efficiencies and we believe we’ve got some ideas that hopefully we’ll be able to implement I would say over the next few years.”
The total capital budget in 2020 will be $22.7 million, which is almost $2 million lower than the 2019 capital budget. The main sources of funding for capital expenditure is borrowing (42.4 per cent) and the utility surplus (30.4 per cent).
“Right now, we’re definitely below our debt limit, which is favourable,” Perrault said. “It’s definitely where we’re happy to be.
The City will be paying down just in excess of $5 million in debt during 2020, but at the same time it will borrow close to the same amount to fund 2020 capital projects.
“All of our debt is tied to the useful life of the assets that we take out against them,” he said. “So as far as clearing the debt goes, we will be paying off portions of our debt every year as in our principle payment plan that we’ve got. In years we might be going a little up and we might be going a little bit down, but in this current budget we’re looking at a very modest increase that should be close to the amount of principle that we’re paying down, and again, definitely within our debt limit.”
Two major capital projects in 2020 will be upgrades at the North Hill reservoir ($2.7 million) to improve water flow and pressure to the northeast part of the city and improvements at the 11th Avenue NW intersection ($1.6 million), which will include the installation of traffic signals.
Two other significant capital projects will only continue if the City’s funding applications to the federal and provincial governments are successful, which will mean the City will only pay one third of the overall project cost.
A flood mitigation project at a cost of $1 million will result in the construction of flood berms along the Swift Current Creek in the Ashley Park area. A project at the Swift Current Airport to rehabilitate the primary runway will have a total project cost of $2 million, which will be split over four years.
“We are hopeful in the grant applications that we’ve put forward that we will be successful, and if we’re not that’s when we as a team need to go back,” Perrault said. “This budget is set 12 months in advance, and there’s obviously lots of things that can change, but we’re very hopeful that we will be successful in those cases.”
Other capital projects in the budget that will be carried out in 2020 include the annual program to rehabilitate paved streets ($925,000), sidewalk and curb rehabilitation ($925,000), rural water pipeline upgrades ($700,000), realignment of intersection at Battleford Trail and Central Avenue ($700,000), water treatment plant upgrades ($725,000), Chaplin Street bridge upgrades ($400,000), extending the Chinook Parkway ($400,000), outdoor rink and public washroom upgrades in several parks ($365,000), and play equipment resurfacing at Riverside Park ($130,000).
The project to construct a new fire hall has been postponed to the 2021 and 2022 budget years, with $5 million allocated in each year, and the City is planning to apply for federal grants to proceed with that initiative.
“Right now, in order to be successful for any federal grant application, you need to be what’s called shovel ready,” he explained. “It doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ll be successful in your bid, but we as a municipality need to be ready when there are targeted grants available. We believe there’s going to be targeted grants in the future, specifically for emergency services, and so we are working on the process right now of doing a plan for that. That’s where the dollars last year went so that we will have a completed plan that we can use to apply for grant dollars, and we will be applying this year, likely for the 2021-22 capital budget.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.