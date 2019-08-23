The Swift Current Rural RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating two stolen trucks from the RM of Lacadena this afternoon. The first truck is described as a blue 1997 Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab with a license plate of 817-KBW. The second truck is green 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with a license plate of 929-FXX. The suspects are a man and woman both with dark hair. The man was described has having a eastern European accent- possibly Russian. The suspects asked a landowner for directions to Maple Creek after stealing the green Chevrolet. If you see these vehicles or any suspicious activity in your area please contact the RCMP immediately.
If you have information related to this advisory please call 9 1 1 or 310-RCMP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.