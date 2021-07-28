On July 27 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Swift Current Rural RCMP responded to a train derailment in Cabri.
Officers responded to the derailment, which involved six cars leaving the track. Highway #32 was closed during the initial response to the derailment. Officers assisted in traffic direction, and ensured that no one was injured and that no imminent safety issues were present.
This concludes the Swift Current Rural RCMP’s involvement in the matter. The incident has been reported to the Transportation Safety Board, who is currently assessing the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.