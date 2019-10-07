While travelling to work in the morning of Oct. 2, 2019, an off-duty Swift City RCMP police officer noticed a suspicious vehicle with a Manitoba license plate driving in an erratic manner.
The officer called the Swift Current Rural RCMP Detachment to conduct a background check on the vehicle and received information that the vehicle was stolen from a car dealership in Winnipeg, MB, on Sept. 30, 2019.
At approximately 9:30 a.m., Swift Current Rural RCMP stopped the vehicle just outside of Swift Current on Highway 1.
The driver was identified as a 58-year-old male who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant issued by Correctional Service Canada.
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two large knives, a black balaclava, zip ties, a forged social insurance card and a forged driver’s license.
Rodney Carl Starke (DOB: 1961-01-19) of Red Deer, AB, has been arrested and is facing the following charges under the Criminal Code:
•· Possession of stolen property Sec. 354(1)a;
•· Illegal possession of government documents Sec. 56.1; and
•· Identity theft Sec. 402.2(1).
Starke has been taken into custody and will be appearing in Provincial Court in Swift Current on Oct. 9, at 9:30 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.