When a Swift Current restaurant closed temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided it was time to give back and to use their remaining resources to feed families in need.
Railway North Social House is a prairie barbecue style restaurant that only opened in early November in one of the city’s historic buildings.
The business is located in the old Massey-Harris building on Cheadle Street West, which was built in 1913. Restorations were made before the restaurant’s opening to create a unique dining experience.
Principal owner Mike Bailey said the community has been very supportive of this venture, which is focused on fresh home-made style food that uses locally sourced produce wherever possible.
When provincial measures were implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant’s management and ownership group collectively felt the safest approach to the situation was to close for the time being. All food sales stopped on March 21 until further notice, but at the same time they wanted to assist the community during this challenging period.
“We did see a dip in sales leading up to the restrictions that the government had put on, and at that time we decided to close all operations,” he recalled. “We had a lot of perishable food in the building at the time. We thought it was an opportunity for us to help some of those people who were struggling. So we just put the word out that we would happily donate meals to any families or individuals in the community that were in need and that was how we first approached things.”
Many people responded to their offer of help and it has been a sobering experience for them to discover how many individuals in the community are struggling.
“What we really learned was just how many members of the community were really struggling and for any number of reasons,” he said. “Whether they were physically unable to go to the grocery store and get food, some seniors not having any family or kids here and no means of getting food. There was one family we were working with that had just come back from vacation and were quarantined to their house and unable to leave their house and obviously not working. … I don't want to paint a really grim picture, but the reality is this is affecting a lot of people.”
These meals were initially prepared with their existing inventory, but supplies soon started to dwindle and they made adjustments to the meal options. The focus now is on providing soup and sandwiches along with a fresh fruit and vegetable basket.
“Really just anything that we can put together at this point to create a meal that is going to help somebody get by,” he said. “Once we made the decision to start the Railway Soup Kitchen program, we did reach out to the community for help in terms of delivery drivers, but even before there was any kind of program or name put to it, we had people reaching out to us, saying they’ll help with deliveries or things like that. The response from the community has been great and there's just lots of people who want to help. We're honoured to work with people like that and just do our part.”
Other support from the community included a generous donation of ground beef as well as a cash donation from a group of local powerlifters. Railway North Social House already provided over 400 meals since the start of this initiative.
Meals have been given to families and individuals who reached out to them, and the restaurant also provided meals to the Canadian Mental Health Association Swift Current branch, the Center meal program for youth, the local food bank, and they even brought some meals over to the hospital for frontline workers.
After the first week of this initiative it was necessary to order more supplies to continue the soup kitchen and the restaurant realized additional changes will be necessary to keep the program going.
“What we realized is that with the demand and how many are out there that need help, it's not sustainable for us to just continue giving food away,” he said. “Being a new restaurant, we haven't really built any kind of financial cushion to get through a crisis like this.”
Railway North Social House will therefore start a take-out service to the public to generate funds for the program to provide meals for those in need.
“With every meal that is purchased from Railway, we will donate a meal back to the community again to those families and individuals and other local organizations,” he said. “We'll just continue to support them, but with the support of the community ordering take-out from us.”
The previous decision to close the restaurant during the pandemic resulted in the layoff of staff. The provision of a take-out service will mean staff can be employed again.
“Another reason for us to start the take-out service is that we do have employees who want to work,” he said. “We have a great staff. They're all very hardworking, dedicated individuals and they want to work. So starting this take out process not only allows us to provide support back to the community, but also for our staff members here. So that's a positive on all sides.”
The intention is to already start the take-out service within the first days of April, but more details will be provided on the restaurant’s Facebook (@railwaynorth) and Instagram accounts.
According to Bailey the federal and provincial support measures for businesses during the pandemic and the City of Swift Current’s financial relief options to property tax and utility customers will make a difference to his restaurant and other businesses until everything can return back to normal.
“I think the idea behind the programs are very positive,” he said. “It’s understandably difficult for the federal and provincial governments to get all of these things in place and make them available in a short amount of time, but the direction they're going seems to be positive for small businesses like ours and I think it's going to make a difference for a lot of people. I think a significant amount of small businesses would close across the country without that support and to be completely frank, I don't think Railway would make it through without that financial support from the government either. So we're definitely pursuing all of those options as they are announced and become available.”
In the meantime, he is inspired by the positive manner that the Swift Current community has been responding to provide support to each other during the pandemic.
“The list of people, businesses and City officials that are trying to help everybody get through this is very long and it's fantastic to see everybody come together,” he said. “I honestly think it's a testament to Swift Current and the people here. With all the support that's happening, it's going to prevent a lot of people from going without and it's going to make this situation as bearable as possible. … There are so many aspects of how the community is coming together. It's really fantastic.”
