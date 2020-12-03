Swift Current residents are continuing their efforts to make a difference in the lives of refugees by sponsoring them to come to the city.
A local resettlement team with six members was started in Swift Current towards the end of last year. Anika Henderson initiated the idea and she has also continued to create awareness about the plight of refugees stuck in limbo due to the policy of the Australian government.
“We have a second sponsorship team in Swift Current that we're just getting organized and potentially a third,” she said. “So we're making progress on pulling together a few extra teams so that we can sponsor a few more folks.”
These refugees have been fleeing from their countries of origin for various reasons and were attempting to reach Australia.
The Australian government implemented an offshore immigration processing policy to deter refugees and asylum seekers from arriving by boat. As a result, refugees have been held for several years in detention facilities located on the Pacific islands of Manus and Nauru.
The Australian government eventually responded to international pressure and closed these detention centres. A large number of these refugees are still remaining on these islands in a precarious situation, and some are now in different forms of community detention in Australia.
An agreement between the Australian and American governments made it possible for some refugees to go to the United States.
Henderson initially connected with the group Ads Up, which was started in the United States to give assistance to these refugees. Since then this organization has also expanded its activities to Canada, where it is creating awareness about the plight of the refugees and helping Canadians to form refugee sponsorship teams to resettle some of these refugees in Canada.
Henderson hosted an online refugee sponsorship information session in early September, during which representatives from Ads Up Canada provided details about the situation of the refugees and how to start a refugee sponsorship team.
“It seemed like for a few people it sparked their interest after we had that meeting,” she said. “We had a number of follow-up conversations with people, had a couple of other zoom meeting with different potential groups and it just seems like when people are made aware of the situation and realize that there is something very practical they can do to help, people seem to be interested.”
She is also willing to set up any future refugee sponsorship information sessions for anyone interested to learn more. These sessions can actually be attended by people anywhere in Canada due to the online format, but the one she organized was mostly attended by individuals from the Swift Current area.
“I would be most happy to do an info session for anyone who is interested,” she said. “So if anybody want to learn more, I would be happy to have private phone calls with people or zoom meeting with larger groups with representatives from Ads Up, whatever is needed from people to get the information they need.”
A refugee sponsorship team is required to raise at least $16,500 for each refugee being sponsored, but there might be a brief period where teams can benefit from funds already raised by Ads Up.
“Sometimes the barrier for people sponsoring, in my experience I think the big one is fundraising,” she said. “That can be super intimidating, especially when we're living in COVID times, fundraising opportunities are more challenging.”
The second sponsorship team in Swift Current will benefit from this arrangement to receive funds from Ads Up. Henderson’s team, called the Freedom 2020 Manus Refugee Sponsorship Team, also received funding from Ads Up, but raised a significant portion of their own funding and continues to raise funding to have additional funding available beyond the minimum requirement.
The Freedom 2020 Manus Refugee Sponsorship Team will be sponsoring three refugees, and all the paperwork for all three refugees have already been completed and submitted. Their fundraising efforts received a lot of local support, for which they are very thankful. There were individual donations and people also helped out by providing recyclable materials for their can and bottle drive.
“We had amazing support,” she said. “Sometimes I'm just blown away by how generous people are. … Random members of our community just made really generous contributions for someone they don't know, for a situation that they were just made aware of. I'm always completely blown away by that.”
There was also an unexpected source of funding for Henderson’s group, when they got connected with a church in Australia, the Parish of Saints Peter and Paul in Bulimba, Queensland. The parish started a fundraising initiative after one of the teenage daughters of the parish priest heard about the plight of the Manus and Nauru refugees.
“So they ended up partnering with us and they raised $21,000 for us in very short order,” she said. “And that's been partly how Ads Up has been able to raise a lot of money and that's why a lot of these sponsorship teams won't have to do that fundraising, because there's a huge population of people in Australia that have been supporting and advocating for these Manus and Nauru refugees for years and years, and while they can't sponsor them or they can't get them to Australia, what they can do is mobilize and raise the funds so that people in Canada can do part of it. So it's just been really cool to see how that has worked out between Australians and Canadians working together so each do what we can to make this work and change lives.”
Anyone who wants to learn more about refugee sponsorship teams or are interested in an online information session can send an e-mail to Henderson at anika@imagineimmigration.ca.
