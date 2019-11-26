Swift Current Municipal RCMP received several reports of a telephone scam involving phishing for information.
The scammers will ask for the last three digits of your Social Insurance Number, your full name, if you have a bank account, and your postal code.
If you receive a call like this do not give your information, hang up and call the The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) toll free at 1-888-495-8501 or report online at http://www.antifraudcentre.ca/
20191758246
Swift Current Municipal RCMP received a report from the City of Swift Current that there was $2000 worth of damage done to Christmas decorations at Memorial Park. This is believed to have occurred sometime between November 15th and November 18th.
Should you have any information on this crime, please contact the Swift Current Municipal RCMP Detachment at 306-778-4870 or your nearest police service. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, *8477 on Sask-Tel Mobility, text TIP206 plus your message to CRIMES (274637), or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and calls are not traced or recorded. If your information leads to an arrest or a case being cleared, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.
