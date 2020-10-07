The Swift Current Municipal RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two males that are wanted for assault and assault with a weapon at the Living Sky Casino on September 29, 2020.
The two males became uncooperative and refused to leave the Casino at closing. Both male fought with Casino Security and each had picked up a post that they attempted to use as a weapon to assault Casino Staff. Both males are Caucasian, approximately in their late twenties, of medium build and height, one was bald and the other had short brown hair. Security footage still frames of the males are seen in these photographs.
If you have any information about the identity of these males, please contact Swift Current Municipal RCMP Detachment at 306-778-4870 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
