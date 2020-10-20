Swift Current City RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in relation to a theft of a car hauler.
On the weekend of October 18. Swift Current City RCMP responded to the 100 hundred block of 5 Ave NW where a 2009 Custom covered trailer with Saskatchewan license plate 046KFL had been stolen from a business.
The trailer sides had recently been painted black, has chrome diamond plating with an anniversary model decal on the nose of the trailer. The paint on the front of the trailer has a large chip showing the fiberglass.
If you have information about this or any other crime, please contact Swift Current Municipal RCMP at (306)778-4870, your nearest police service, or you may call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), through SaskTel Mobility at *8477, text TIP206 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com
If your information leads to an arrest or a case being cleared, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.
