The Swift Current Municipal RCMP would like to advise the public of an initiative being undertaken in partnership with local retailers in an attempt to making Gift Card Frauds more difficult.
The initiative is in response to the number of persons in our community who have fallen victim to online or telephone scams which involves the purchase of various gift cards.
The attached information has been presented to local retailers which presently sell gift cards in the hopes we can protect potential victims of a scam.
Persons wishing to purchase gift cards may be asked questions about their purchase. The questions are meant to identify someone who may be targeted by a scammer and alert them to this possibility.
The retailer may suggest you contact your local police department prior to making your purchase to ensure that the gift cards are not involved in a fraud/scam.
