On March 19th at approximately 3:25 p.m. the Swift Current Municipal RCMP received a report of a theft in progress from a business located at 1 Springs Drive in Swift Current.
Video surveillance showed two male suspects entering the business and attempted to remove numerous pieces of electronic equipment. The two suspects then able to make their way out of the store with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.
One suspect was wearing a black and white Nike track suit, the other a grey Puma sweatshirt and black pants.
The two suspects then fled scene in a smaller white Ford car.
Attached are photos of the two suspects.
Should you be able to identify either suspect or have any other information on this crime, please contact the Swift Current Municipal RCMP Detachment at 306-778-4870 or your nearest police service. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. If your information leads to an arrest or a case being cleared, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.
