The Swift Current Municipal RCMP have received an increase of the number of complaints involving thefts within the City of Swift Current.
The thefts are a result of sheds, garages and yards being gone through and items being taken. In a number of these incidents, sheds and garages are being left unlocked or improperly secured.
The RCMP are requesting homeowners to be vigilant in securely locking their garages and sheds and not leave valuable items left in yards.
The RCMP is also suggesting that if there are items left in the garages or sheds, to record the serial numbers or place identifiable markings on the items. Additionally, the RCMP suggest to lock vehicles while they are parked in the garage and never leave the keys, wallets, etc. in the vehicles.
If anyone has information on any of these types of thefts to please contact the Swift Current RCMP at 306-778-4870 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
* Break and Enter's - Swift Current Municipal
On February 10, 2020 police received a report of several break and enters which occurred on the 700 block of North Railway St, 1900 block of Hillcrest Drive, and 100 block of Dufferin St East in Swift Current, Sk. These occurrences are believed to have happened between midnight on February 10 and throughout the day during February 10. Anyone with information regarding these occurrences is asked to please call the Swift Current Municipal RCMP at 306-778-4870...
