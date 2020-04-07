Swift Current Municipal Detachment have lighter load last weekend
The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the Swift Current RCMP on the dates indicated:
APRIL-03
6:35 PM - 911 call of an adult female in cardiac arrest. Police, Fire Department & EMS attended the location & the female who began to breath normally again was transported to the hospital with EMS.
8:52 PM - report of a female who is on court ordered conditions to not leave her residence without permission went to another city. Officers attended the female's residence to check that she was home for her court ordered curfew & she was not. The female will be charged with three counts of failing to comply with a condition of her undertaking.
APRIL-04
8:29 AM - report of a male bothering the female caller. The caller stated that a male she'd previously been friend's with but since blocked had gotten a new cellphone & started calling her from it. The male then later showed up at the caller's residence knocking on her patio doors but then left after he received no answer. The caller did not wish the matter be pursued by police & only wanted it documented in the event anything happens again.
11 :30 AM - report of a male providing a false police report in relation to a stolen vehicle. This matter is still under investigation.
1:06 PM - report of a network breach of security at a business. The caller was only needing to report it to police for insurance purposes as it was already being investigated internally.
1 :43 PM - report of the caller having a physical altercation with his neighbour. The caller stated his neighbour told him to leave his mother alone & threatened to harm him. After police spoke with both subjects they both agreed they did not want to proceed with charges & both were given verbal police warning about causing a disturbance.
2:22 PM - report of an erratic driver in a blue Ford F150. No other information was able to be obtained from the caller. Police made patrols but were unable to locate any vehicles matching the description provided driving eratically.
2:32 PM - report of a male panhandling outside a business on the O block of Springs Drive. Officers attended & the male was asked to leave the area to which he complied.
2:45 PM - report of the caller's father being at a location on the 1100 block of Central Avenue N. when he is on court ordered conditions not to attend the caller's sibling's place of work that is currently closed during the pandemic. Officers investigated the matter & were able to determine no breach of conditions had occured.
APRIL-05
12:59 AM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's friend who was heavily intoxicated. The caller said she'd been chatting with her friend on line when he threw up on himself & passed out. The caller stated she'd gone to his residence but he won't open the door. Officers attended the residence & were able to gain entry where the male was found intoxicated. A family member for the male agreed to come stay the night to look after him.
7:42 AM - report of a theft at a business on the 1800 block of Memorial Drive where an employee stole a bag that had been purchased & left behind by a customer. A call was then later received from the business that they no longer required police involvement & would be handling the matter internally.
11:12 AM - report of a female contacting the caller's employer about her as well a posting things to social media about her. The caller does not wish to pursue charges & only wanted the female to be asked to stop. Police contacted the female & asked her to stop contacting the caller's employer & stop making posts to social media about the caller.
12:00 PM - report of a male slumped over in vehicle parked in the parking lot of a business on the 200 block of 1st Avenue N.W. Officers & EMS attended the location & found the male in his vehicle, conscious, breathing & in good health.
2:02 PM - report of two youth on a side by side doing doughnuts in an area near Sterling Bay. Officers attended the area but the youth were gone prior to their arrival.
3:55 PM - report of a female sitting in her vehicle on the side of the #4 Highway crying. An off-duty police officer had been the one to locate the female & identified himself. The female advised she'd been speaking with her father on the phone & did not require assistance.
4:04 PM - report of thirteen people in a drive way on the 600 block of 4th Avenue S.E. Officers attended the location & observed six people in the drive way & two kids in a vehicle. The group was there celebrating a birthday & were all practising proper physical distancing & were all planning to leave right away.
4:51 PM - 911 call of a male who is on police ordered conditions not to have contact with the caller was at a location he'd attended but was now gone. The caller confirmed no emergency was taking place since the male was now gone & after speaking with officers it was determined no breach of conditions had occured as neither had been in contact with each other.
6:15 PM - report of a phone being stolen from the caller's daughter by the caller's boyfriend & she believes he may have traded it in exchange for drugs. After further discussions with the caller police were able to determine the phone had not been stolen.
6:47 PM - 911 call of a female sitting in the driver's seat of a grey Nissan Murano on the 400 block of MacDonald Drive & drinking from what appears to be a wine bottle. Officers attended the area & made patrols but were unable to locate any vehicles matching the description provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.