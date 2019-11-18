Home-rental scam
The Swift Current Municipal RCMP would like to warn the public about a fraudulent home-rental scam after receiving two complaints last week. The scammer will post photos of a home advertising it for rent on a public website when in fact the owners are unaware this is being posted. The scammers will ask for the first months rent as well as damage deposits to be sent to them through email. The scammers will most likely say they are out of town and cannot meet in person. The RCMP is asking people to be cautious when sending money or banking information to someone out of the country.
Break and enter Nov. 12
The Swift Current City RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance with a recent Break and enter on the 1400 block of Taylor Drive in Swift Current. Sometime between the evening of November 11th and the morning of November 12th, an unknown person(s) gained entry of a garage in the back yard. The person(s) damaged the door and went through drawers and cupboards.
If you have information about this or any other crime, please contact Swift Current Municipal RCMP at (306)778-4870, your nearest police service, or you may call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), through SaskTel Mobility at *8477, text TIP206 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com If your information leads to an arrest or a case being cleared, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.
