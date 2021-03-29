STAY HOME - STAY SAFE: do not travel at this time.Southwest RCMP Detachments and Emergency Services agencies are attempting to respond to multiple collisions and stranded drivers in the area.
Visibility is restricted to a few feet in many locations including the City of Swift Current.
It is extremely dangerous for First Responders at this time and the agencies may not be able to attend.
Travel of any kind is not recommended until conditions improve.
Please stay off the roadways.
Swift Current RCMP Municipal Detachment telling drivers to stay off roads
