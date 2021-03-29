Weather conditions in southwest Sask make driving dangerous Monday afternoon
STAY HOME - STAY SAFE: do not travel at this time. 
 
Southwest RCMP Detachments and Emergency Services agencies are attempting to respond to multiple collisions and stranded drivers in the area.  

Visibility is restricted to a few feet in many locations including the City of Swift Current.  

It is extremely dangerous for First Responders at this time and the agencies may not be able to attend.

Travel of any kind is not recommended until conditions improve.  

Please stay off the roadways..
 
If you have information related to this advisory please call 310-RCMP for immediate response, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
 
