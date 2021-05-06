The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated by the Swift Current RCMP:
APRIL-30
4:05 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a black GMC Sierra for speeding.
6:40 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a red Ford Edge for speeding.
6:42 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Pontiac GS for speeding.
7:22 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a grey Audi A4 for holding, viewing , using or
manipulating an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle.
7:36 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Chevrolet Spark for disobeying a stop sign.
9:27 PM - report of an assault. The caller advised she'd been hit by her ex-boyfriend with an ice scraper. When asked for more information and to provide a statement to police the caller did not want to cooperate or provide further information.
10:11 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a black BMW 5251 for failing to use their signal lights.
11:02 PM - while on patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a dark colored SUV for speeding however the vehicle would not stop and was able to get away from police.
MAY-01
7:20 AM - report of damage to a brown Chevrolet Malibu. The caller advised that sometime between February 23rd and
March 3rd her Chevrolet Malibu had damage to it. The caller stated it appeared someone may have tried breaking into the vehicle while parked on the 100 block of Mcintosh Street W. There are no suspects or witnesses.
7:45 AM - report of vandalism to the caller's garage on the 400 block of 3rd Avenue NE. The caller advised that various
items had been removed from his garage and placed into his garbage can. There were no signs of damage. There are no suspects or witnesses.
8:21 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white GMC Sierra for speeding.
8:57 AM - report of on-going issues between the caller and his ex-wife. The caller was concerned his ex-wife may not let him in the residence when he returned from being away over the weekend. The caller only wanted the call documented and advised he would call again if there were issues upon his return.
11:13 AM - report of a window on the caller's motorhome being broken sometime overnight. There are no witnesses or suspects.
11:22 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white GMC Acadia for disobeying a stop sign.
2:49 PM - report of a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Cheadle Street & 2nd Avenue NE. A red Chevrolet Corvette had went through the intersection when they had a red light resulting in the vehicle running into the grey Toyota
Rav4. No one was injured as a result of the collision. Both vehicles were required to be towed from the scene. The driver of the Corvette was charged under the Traffic Safety Act for failing to stop at an intersection displaying a red light.
4:31 PM - 911 call of a grey BMW speeding and cutting vehicles off at intersections. The vehicle was last seen southbound on 11th Avenue NW. Police made patrols but did not locate the vehicle. Later in the day police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop where the driver was provided a written warning for speeding.
6:50 PM - report of two or three youth on bicycles near 1st Avenue NE & Dufferin Street yelling at their Aunt who resides near by. It appeared one of the kids had fallen and was bleeding. Police made patrols but were unable to locate any youth in the area. Police also attended the residence where the Aunt was said to live and none of the kids had been there.
7:09 PM - report of a possible impaired driver in a white Dodge Caravan that had been swerving all over the road and had knocked over a sign. Police made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle. Police were able to speak to the driver later on who advised she'd turned into the wrong lane and when she'd tried to back up she'd backed into the sign.
8:06 PM - report of dogs being walked without leashes. The caller was advised the Swift Current Bylaw Department should be notified of the complaint.
8:31 PM - report of a door at the caller's rental property being damaged. The caller, who does not reside in Swift Current believed the former tenant broke the door in order to get her cat from the residence. Police attended and ensured the property was secure until the maintenance worker could attend the following day to make repairs.
8:43 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a black Mitsubishi Lancer for speeding.
MAY-02
12:40 AM - report of a suspicious male looking inside vehicles at a location on the 100 block of George Street W. The male was wearing a purple sweater and riding a black BMX style bicycle. Police made patrols but were unable to locate anyone matching the description provided.
4:11 AM - report of a sudden death at a residence in Swift Current. A 21 year old female was pronounced deceased at
the scene. The death has been deemed as non-suspicious.
6:53 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of an orange Dodge Caliber for disobeying a stop
sign.
9:30 AM - report of three males under the bridge on South Railway Street and one was openly urinating. Police attended
the location and spoke to all three males who had slept underneath the bridge for the night and were travelling to
Northern Alberta for work. All were given a verbal warning by police about changing clothes or relieving themselves in
public.
12:04 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a red Toyota 4 Runner for disobeying a stop
sign.
12:31 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a blue Chevrolet Silverado for failing to produce a
driver's licence upon police request. The driver was also issued a written warning for disobeying a stop sign.
3:55 PM - report of a female youth coming to a location with a black eye. Police conducted an investigation and were able
to determine the injury was caused when the young girl was hit with a golf ball at a park.
4:45 PM - report of a male who is having some concerns with his mental health throwing items around a residence. Police
attended the residence and the male was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
7:00 PM - report of a suicidal individual. Police attended the individuals residence where they agreed to be taken to the
hospital for evalution.
9:02 PM - while on patrol officers issued tickets to the registered owners of a white Chervolet S10 and a grey Mazda
Tribute for failing to change their driver's licence address and failing to change their registration address within 15 days of
moving.
