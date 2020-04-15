The following is a synopsis of calls for service in Swift Current for the dates indicated:
APRIL-09
4: 32 PM - report of youth on the roof of a location on the 100 block of 4th Avenue N. W. Officers attended the location & found three youth & one adult on the roof. All were given verbal warnings about trespassing & were told to go home.
5: 13 PM - report of a hit & run in the parking lot of a business on the 1800 block of Memorial Drive. A white Chevrolet 1500 backed into a black Chevrolet Tahoe. The plate number of the white Chevrolet was able to be obtained & it’s driver
was later issued a ticket by police for failing to report an accident under the Traffic Safety Act.
5:31 PM - report of an erratic driver in a white Dodge truck on Hayes Drive. The caller has seen this vehicle before speeding in the area. Police were tied up on another matter when the call was received & unable to make patrols. The caller was notified to contact our office if the truck was seen again driving erratically.
6:44 PM - report of a male showing a dwelling unit to a potential renter when a male neighbour came out of his suite advising that his girlfriend had tested positive for COVID-19 & that he had a cousin at the suite visiting. Police contacted Public Health & were advised that the female had not been tested . The male in question is also on court ordered conditions not to have contact with the female. This matter is still under investigation.
8: 14 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white GMC 1500 for operating a motor vehicle without valid registration.
9:50 PM - report of a family staying in a motel in Swift Current & one of the family members is supposed to be isolating for 14 days. The caller was unable to provide any information on who this family was, where they were staying or the reason they were to be isolating. The caller was advised that the information would be documented & to contact police again if any of the information they required to conduct any checks could be obtained.
APRIL-10
12:06 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a blue Kia Spectra 5 for operating a motor vehiclewithout a valid driver's licence.
1 :43 AM - report of a domestic dispute on the 700 block of Field Drive. Officers attended the location & determined no domestic was taking place & that neighbours were having a dispute over placement of a fire pit. Police contacted the Swift
Current Fire Department to attend & educate about fire pits & issue fines if required.
10:47 AM - report of a male panhandling outside a business on the O block of Springs Drive. Officers attended & told the male to move on.
4:12 PM - report of a female attending a business & telling a cashier that she'd just returned from being out of country on March 30th, which would mean she's not isolating like required. Officers were able to contact someone who could confirm the female's re-entry to Canada & she'd returned on the 3rd of March, which would mean her isolation period was over.
4:45 PM - report of a blue/green colored truck that keeps speeding up Central Avenue N. The caller stated the truck has gone by approximately six times in the last little bit. Officers made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle.
5: 13 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a black Dodge Ram 1500 for talking on his cellphone while operating a motor vehicle.
6: 15 PM - report of the caller's residence being "trashed" by his ex-girlfriend. Officers attended the location & observed the home to be in good condition however learned the male was on police ordered conditions not to be in contact with the female. The male was arrested & will be charged with two counts of failing to comply with a condition of his undertaking under the Criminal Code.
8:31 PM - report of the caller being assaulted by a female at the end of March 2020. The caller stated she had been at a neighbour's residence having drinks at the end of March when the neighbour's girlfriend became upset & wanted her to
leave. The girlfriend then grabbed the caller by the back of the head & shoved her out the door. The caller was unsure if she wanted to proceed with charges. This matter is still under investigation.
9:45 PM - report of the caller having weird thoughts & wanting to harm someone. The caller stated that he suffers with mental health concerns & started to have unwell thoughts. Officers asked if they could attend the caller's residence which he agreed . The caller then agreed to attend the hospital voluntarily for evaluation & was provided a ride by police.
2020-APRIL-11
6:08 AM - report of a commercial burglary alarm at a business on the 100 block of 1st Avenue N.E. Officers attended the location & determined the alarm to be false after confirming the business was secure.
9:30 AM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a grey Honda CR-V for speeding.
3: 13 PM - 911 call from a male stating his ex-girlfriend is using his cellphone to make harassing phone calls to other people. Police were familiar with the situation going on between the caller & ex-girlfriend & learned police were assisting with the male getting his phone back. Officers contacted the ex-girlfriend who advised she'd turned the phone in at the Detachment. The phone was located & returned to the caller.
8:40 PM - report of a suicidal individual. Officers attended the individuals residence where a family member had arrived & was going to be taking the individual to the hospital for evaluation.
9:09 PM - 911 call from a female who said "please help me" & then hung up on call takers. Officers attended the female's residence & spoke with her. The female, who was intoxicated was upset over a recent death of a friend & was struggling mentally with what happened. The female agreed to attend the hospital voluntarily for evaluation & was given a ride by police.
10:41 PM - while on patrol officers conducted a curfew check on an adult male with a court ordered 10 PM curfew. The male was not home. This matter is still under investigation.
11:00 PM - while on patrol officers conducted a curfew check on an adult male with a court ordered 24 hour curfew. The male was not home & a neighbour advised the male had moved out of the apartment sometime at the end of March. This matter is still under investigation.
11:02 PM - report of a red Chevrolet truck & a white Audi car being parked on the street of the 400 block of Cowan Drive playing music loudly. Officers attended & gave verbal warnings to two male youth about their music. Both males turned off the music & went inside their residence.
11 :29 PM - while on patrol officers conducted a curfew check on an adult female with a court ordered 10 PM curfew. The female was not home. This matter is still under investigation.
APRIL-12
11:58 AM - report of a hit & run in the parking lot of a location on the 1400 block of North Service Road E. A red Ford Topaz crashed into a Ford Bus, a female then exited the vehicle & walked over to a near by hotel. Officers attended the location & after observing the video footage, walked over to the hotel where they located the female intoxicated. The female was arrested & will be charged with impaired driving & fai ling to stop after an accident under the Criminal Code.
1:00 PM - report of hundreds of golf balls on the walking path near a golf course. Officers attended the location & the business was closed. Golf balls were likely left out & a message was left for the business.
1:45 PM - report of a domestic dispute. The caller stated that her ex-boyfriend was upset, took her phone & was throwing her around. While on the phone the ex-boyfriend contacted the Detachment reporting the opposite of what the caller had been saying. Officers attended the location & both parties were arrested. Both subjects will be charged with one count of assault under the Criminal Code. This matter is still under investigation.
8:05 PM - report of a white car at the location in the Ponderosa Trailer Court lighting off fire crackers. Officers attended & the male was given a verbal warning by police.
8:53 PM - report of a possible impaired driver on Saskatchewan Drive. The vehicle, a white Ford F350 was swerving all over the Highway & then turned onto Saskatchewan Drive. A plate number was able to obtained during the complaint.
Officers made patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle. Police located the vehicle later in the evening in a parking lot, however it was unoccupied.
